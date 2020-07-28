Share
Full, comprehensive ceasefire begins in Ukraine

8 hours ago

Ukraine’s military is accusing Russian-backed separatists of violating a ceasefire that has come into effect in the country’s war-torn east.
Monday’s truce is backed by leaders in both Moscow and Kyiv.
There is a sense of cautious optimism among some who hope the ceasefire will hold and things will get better, while others are angry and feel betrayed.

Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta reports.

