Full, comprehensive ceasefire begins in Ukraine

Ukraine’s military is accusing Russian-backed separatists of violating a ceasefire that has come into effect in the country’s war-torn east.

Monday’s truce is backed by leaders in both Moscow and Kyiv.

There is a sense of cautious optimism among some who hope the ceasefire will hold and things will get better, while others are angry and feel betrayed.

Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta reports.

