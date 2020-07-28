-
Full, comprehensive ceasefire begins in Ukraine - 8 hours ago
-
Ireland border: Drivers going back and forth will need special insurance from january - 8 hours ago
-
John Lewis honored by US lawmakers in DC Capitol rotunda | DW News - 8 hours ago
-
Madrid’s flea market protest: Traders call for reopening of popular open air market - 9 hours ago
-
Italy migrants escape: Police search for 184 people who fled quarantine centre - 9 hours ago
-
Sweden’s strategy: Infectious disease experts believe results are multifaceted - 9 hours ago
-
Spain’s tourism woes: UK government warns holidaymakers not to travel to Balearic & Canary Islands - 9 hours ago
-
Euronews poll reveals how europeans feel about masks and lockdown - 9 hours ago
-
West Africa bloc ECOWAS calls for Mali unity government formation - 9 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: Spanish PM Sanchez says UK quarantine rule is unjust - 9 hours ago
Full, comprehensive ceasefire begins in Ukraine
Ukraine’s military is accusing Russian-backed separatists of violating a ceasefire that has come into effect in the country’s war-torn east.
Monday’s truce is backed by leaders in both Moscow and Kyiv.
There is a sense of cautious optimism among some who hope the ceasefire will hold and things will get better, while others are angry and feel betrayed.
Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Ukraine #UkraineCeasefire #AljazeeraEnglish