-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Funeral homes in Ciudad Juarez move suspected COVID-19 victims” bodies inside sealed pods amid f…
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Bodies of coronavirus victims were transported in special sealed pods by funeral service workers in Ciudad Juarez on Tuesday, in order to prevent possible contagion.
Footage shows workers wearing protective suits, gloves, masks and goggles moving a body inside a sealed trolley.
At the end of the transfer, the workers were sprayed with disinfectant liquid and removed their protective suits for later cleaning.
According to the Mexican Ministry of Health, 2,785 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection had been recorded in the country as of Tuesday, with 141 people dying with the virus.
Video ID: 20200408-014
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200408-014
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly