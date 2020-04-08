Funeral homes in Ciudad Juarez move suspected COVID-19 victims” bodies inside sealed pods amid f…

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Bodies of coronavirus victims were transported in special sealed pods by funeral service workers in Ciudad Juarez on Tuesday, in order to prevent possible contagion.

Footage shows workers wearing protective suits, gloves, masks and goggles moving a body inside a sealed trolley.

At the end of the transfer, the workers were sprayed with disinfectant liquid and removed their protective suits for later cleaning.

According to the Mexican Ministry of Health, 2,785 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection had been recorded in the country as of Tuesday, with 141 people dying with the virus.

