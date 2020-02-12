Fur-Ever friends enjoy each other’s company as part of dog-cheetah pairing program

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Nandi, one of the ‘ambassador cheetahs’ at the Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange, New Jersey, has made an adorable friendship with labrador retriever Bowie, as shown in the footage filmed on Tuesday.

According to the zoo, Nandi makes appearances at public events and schools to educate children and adults on cheetah conservation efforts.

“By pairing Nani with Bowie, she has not only a constant companion but it allows us to bring her out and do educational programs,” animal trainer Charlotte Trapman-O’Brien explained.

The unlikely furry duo has been raised together since they were just a few weeks old and spend the majority of their time together. Nandi and Bowie are separated only for a night time, as the labrador usually goes home with one of the zoo’s senior staff “to enjoy being a dog as well.”

The pair are around the same age and are part of the zoo’s dog-cheetah pairing, that was originally set up to offer support for single cubs. It is expected that the duo will stay together for around two years when cheetahs normally separate from family and become solitary by nature.

Video ID: 20200212-010

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200212-010

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly