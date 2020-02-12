-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Fur-Ever friends enjoy each other’s company as part of dog-cheetah pairing program
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Nandi, one of the ‘ambassador cheetahs’ at the Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange, New Jersey, has made an adorable friendship with labrador retriever Bowie, as shown in the footage filmed on Tuesday.
According to the zoo, Nandi makes appearances at public events and schools to educate children and adults on cheetah conservation efforts.
“By pairing Nani with Bowie, she has not only a constant companion but it allows us to bring her out and do educational programs,” animal trainer Charlotte Trapman-O’Brien explained.
The unlikely furry duo has been raised together since they were just a few weeks old and spend the majority of their time together. Nandi and Bowie are separated only for a night time, as the labrador usually goes home with one of the zoo’s senior staff “to enjoy being a dog as well.”
The pair are around the same age and are part of the zoo’s dog-cheetah pairing, that was originally set up to offer support for single cubs. It is expected that the duo will stay together for around two years when cheetahs normally separate from family and become solitary by nature.
Video ID: 20200212-010
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200212-010
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly