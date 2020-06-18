Further easing of Scottish lockdown to be announced – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

🔘 Subscribe and 🔔 to BBC News 👉 https://bit.ly/3a1zyip

🔘 Stream BBC News live on BBC iPlayer 🔴 https://bbc.in/3b64IVP

🔘 Coronavirus / Covid-19 information: What should I do? 👉 https://bbc.in/39VY5VV

🔘 Follow BBC News live updates here 👉 https://bbc.in/2JmUswL

Scotland’s first minister is to announce a further easing of the country’s lockdown rules.

Get the full story 👉 https://bbc.in/30T2E1N

It’s Thursday 18 June. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.

BBC Breakfast | BBC News | BBC

#BBC #BBCiPlayer #BBCNews #BBCNewsLive #BBCCoronavirus #Coronavirus #Covid-19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Corona #CoronavirusUK