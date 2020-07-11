Share
Fury in France as protesters slam Macron’s choice of interior minister accused of rape

9 hours ago

Chanting “Impunity is Over!” or dancing against sexual violence, women’s rights activists protested Friday in multiple cities in France and abroad against President Emmanuel Macron’s appointment of a new interior minister who is accused of rape and a justice minister who has minimized the #MeToo movement.

