Gabriel Jesus ‘double’ still hopeful Man City can retain Premier League title

An impersonator of Brazilian football star Gabriel Jesus showed off his football skills in Grajau, Sao Paulo, earlier in March.

Jose Gabriel de Oliveira is a security guard in Sao Paulo and as a side gig works as an impersonator of Manchester City’s Brazilian superstar Gabriel de Jesus.

Footage shows the 21-year-old showing off his football skills in the Grajau neighbourhood in the outskirts of Sao Paulo, the hometown of his idol Gabriel Jesus.

“Liverpool might still not be champions because Manchester City still has a chance of winning the league,” he said of this year’s suspended Premier League title race.

Gabriel de Oliveira performs entertainment acts at private events and parties with impersonators of other superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Neymar as part of his homage to the beautiful game.

