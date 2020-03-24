-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Gabriel Jesus ‘double’ still hopeful Man City can retain Premier League title
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
An impersonator of Brazilian football star Gabriel Jesus showed off his football skills in Grajau, Sao Paulo, earlier in March.
Jose Gabriel de Oliveira is a security guard in Sao Paulo and as a side gig works as an impersonator of Manchester City’s Brazilian superstar Gabriel de Jesus.
Footage shows the 21-year-old showing off his football skills in the Grajau neighbourhood in the outskirts of Sao Paulo, the hometown of his idol Gabriel Jesus.
“Liverpool might still not be champions because Manchester City still has a chance of winning the league,” he said of this year’s suspended Premier League title race.
Gabriel de Oliveira performs entertainment acts at private events and parties with impersonators of other superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Neymar as part of his homage to the beautiful game.
You can check out more from the impersonator on his social media accounts: instagram.com/sosiadogabrieljesus09
facebook.com/sosiadogabrieljesus33
Video ID: 20200323-022
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200323-022
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly