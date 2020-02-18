Gallerist Thaddaeus Ropac strikes out into London’s post-Brexit contemporary art market

He discovered the world of contemporary art in the 1980s, with artists like Joseph Beuys, Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat – an introduction to the scene that saw Thaddaeus Ropac plunge headfirst into collecting, selling and exhibiting some of the most significant pieces of the late 20th century. Since then, he’s represented the work of Anselm Kiefer, Gilbert & George and Lee Bul, and made a name for himself in the international art market.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en