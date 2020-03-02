Share
0 0 0 0

Gambia: The Queen of Recycling | Global Ideas

37 mins ago

Fed up with Gambia’s mounting waste problem, Isatou Ceesay set up an initiative called ‘One Plastic Bag’. It promotes recycling and provides women with additional income.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#GlobalIdeas #Gambia

Leave a Comment