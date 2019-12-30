Gaming technology used by oceanographers to map coral reefs

Over 50 percent of the world’s coral reefs have died over the past 30 years, and up to 90 percent may die within the next century. To map, record and study these reefs, scientists are now turning to gaming technology.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en