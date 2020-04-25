Gaza artists decorate masks to raise coronavirus awareness

In the densely populated Gaza Strip, a widespread outbreak of coronavirus would be devastating. But not everyone is taking the risk seriously.

Some young artists have started drawing on protective face masks to encourage people to wear them.

So far, there are 17 known cases.

Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim reports.

