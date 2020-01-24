Gaza blacksmith assembles 200-year-old Mercedes Benz-inspired car

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The streets of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, seldom saw such a funky gem as blacksmith Mahmoud Baraka’s hand-assembled 1817-inspired Mercedes Benz.

Footage shows the stunning assembled car’s big unveiling on Thursday in front of a large crowd, which then joined Baraka on a parade through the streets of the town.

“I want the whole world to know that the Palestinian people are creative with their simple abilities, they can accomplish everything, praise God, despite the siege, praise God, we are progressing in the industry,” said Baraka.

The car hit the streets in the Gaza strip after the ironmaster, aided by his sons, spent over three months welding together collected parts and manufacturing others to recreate a Mercedes model he saw 30 years ago on a street in Jaffa.

The blacksmith aims to sell the car to move on to create other pieces and perhaps even create an industry out of it.

