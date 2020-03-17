Gaza prepares for potential coronavirus outbreak

The Palestinian territory of Gaza is yet to report any coronavirus infections – unlike the occupied West Bank, where the number of cases now stands at 39.

As Al Jazeera’s Sara Khairat reports, they are preparing for the worst.

