Gaza prepares for potential coronavirus outbreak

51 mins ago

The Palestinian territory of Gaza is yet to report any coronavirus infections – unlike the occupied West Bank, where the number of cases now stands at 39.
As Al Jazeera’s Sara Khairat reports, they are preparing for the worst.

