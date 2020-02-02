Gaza residents call for solutions amid blockade

Israel has stopped the delivery of cement into the Gaza Strip and put 500 business permits on hold.

It is another blow for those in Gaza, who continue to live in dire conditions after 13 years of blockade.

Al Jazeera’s Stefanie Dekker reports from Gaza City.

