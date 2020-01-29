-
Geneva unveils “feminised” road signs to push for gender equality
Women replaced men on 250 newly designed road signs in the city of Geneva, as footage filmed on Tuesday in the Swiss city shows.
The female crossing signs come in several versions, including a pregnant woman, two women holding hands, an elderly woman and even a woman with afro hair.
Residents showed mixed reactions, with many welcoming the measure as it makes women ‘more visible’ in the public spaces while others believe there is still a long way to go to achieve gender equality.
The initiative, the first of its kind in Switzerland, was unveiled last week by the city’s Mayor Sandrine Salerno as an attempt to fight gender stereotypes, and cost around CHF 56,000 (EUR 52,228, USD 57,452).
