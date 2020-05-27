-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
George Floyd: Black man dies after US police pin him to ground
Four police officers in the US city of Minneapolis have been sacked, after the death of a Black man.
A video posted on social media showed an officer kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for several minutes before he eventually stopped breathing.
It is the latest example of alleged police brutality against African Americans.
Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from Chicago in the US state of Illinois.
