George Floyd: Cop charged with murder, Minneapolis sets curfew
A policeman has been charged with murder and the National Guard are on the streets of the United States city of Minneapolis.
But across the country, anger over the death of George Floyd, during his arrest on Monday, shows little sign of easing.
A curfew has been declared by the city’s mayor after three nights of protests. Stores have been looted and burned.
On Thursday night a police station, where the accused officer worked, was set alight.
Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports on a day of dramatic developments.
