Security measures have been eased in several American cities as unrest over the killing of George Floyd subsided.

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/06/07/george-floyd-killing-us-cities-ease-curfews-and-security-measures-after-peaceful-protests

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Subscribe to our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#WebDigitalStories