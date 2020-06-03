George Floyd: Mass protests continue to erupt across the US – Live updates

The family of George Floyd has made an emotional appeal for justice, as protests continue across the country, despite curfews and threats of force.

Floyd’s death has sparked days of protests – including in Washington, DC.

The US President Donald Trump has come under criticism for his handling of the tense situation, in particular, the forcible removal of protesters outside the White House, so that he could have a photo-op at a nearby church.

Protests are continuing across the country. Curfews are in place in many cities to keep order.

The protests have been mostly peaceful during the day, but nightfall has brought some looting and vandalism in certain areas.

Al Jazeera has reporters standing by in four major US cities: Al Jazeera’s Shihab Rattansi is in Washington, DC, John Hendren is in Minneapolis, Gabriel Elizondo is in New York and Rob Reynolds is in Los Angeles.

