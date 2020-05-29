Share
0 0 0 0

George Floyd: Protests over deadly arrest rock US’s Minneapolis

16 hours ago

Protests erupted across the United States on Thursday night as anger over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, intensified, with some demonstrators gaining access to a police precinct in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and setting sections of the building ablaze.
Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports on the growing protests.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #GeorgeFloyd #Minneapolis

Leave a Comment