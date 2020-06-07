-
Israel: Thousands rally against West Bank annexation plan - 5 hours ago
Will the coronavirus make London a paradise for cyclists? | Focus on Europe - 6 hours ago
Bolsonaro threatens WHO exit as Brazil’s coronavirus toll soars - 6 hours ago
George Floyd: Thousands turn out for UK anti-racism protests – Top stories this morning – BBC - 6 hours ago
Tear gas, stone throwing as Beirut demonstration turns violent - 7 hours ago
Haftar proposed Libya ceasefire, says Egypt’s el-Sisi - 8 hours ago
DC rallies for George Floyd: ‘Our system is unjust’ - 9 hours ago
Our spring wildlife webcams live! 🐤🦊🐿 – Sat 6 June – Springwatch – BBC - 14 hours ago
Black Lives Matter movement gains momentum worldwide with fresh weekend of protests - 16 hours ago
Black Lives Matter supporters flood Washington, D.C. on 12th day of US protests - 16 hours ago
George Floyd: Thousands turn out for UK anti-racism protests – Top stories this morning – BBC
Thousands of people have joined anti-racism demonstrations across the UK.
It’s Saturday 6 June 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
BBC Breakfast | BBC News | BBC
