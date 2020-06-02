-
Silent anti-government protest on Day of the Republic in Italy | LIVE - 12 hours ago
-
Robocop nurse: Hospital goes high tech to streamline patients - 13 hours ago
-
US protests continue: People defy curfews to demonstrate against death of George Floyd - 13 hours ago
-
Greek resettlement: Thousands of refugees forced to find new housing - 13 hours ago
-
Lifting restrictions: France’s bars and restaurants return with new safety rules - 13 hours ago
-
Police violently clears streets for Donald Trump walk | Protests in the US latest news - 13 hours ago
-
George Floyd: Trump threatens to send in army to end unrest – Top stories this morning – BBC - 15 hours ago
-
Why Is Australia Drying Up? - 1 day ago
-
How likely are coronavirus transmissions during flights? | COVID-19 Special - 1 day ago
-
Coronavirus: Disease ‘not done’, Hancock – Covid-19 Government Briefing 🔴 – BBC - 1 day ago
George Floyd: Trump threatens to send in army to end unrest – Top stories this morning – BBC
Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn
Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ
🔘 Subscribe and 🔔 to BBC News 👉 https://bit.ly/3a1zyip
🔘 Stream BBC News live on BBC iPlayer 🔴 https://bbc.in/3b64IVP
🔘 Coronavirus / Covid-19 information: What should I do? 👉 https://bbc.in/39VY5VV
🔘 Follow BBC News live updates here 👉 https://bbc.in/2JmUswL
It’s Tuesday 2 May 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
President Donald Trump has threatened to send in the military to quell growing civil unrest in the US over the death of a black man in police custody.
Get the full story 👉 https://bbc.in/3dnH8FO
BBC Breakfast | BBC News | BBC
#BBC #BBCiPlayer #BBCNews #BBCNewsLive #BBCCoronavirus #Coronavirus #Covid-19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Corona #CoronavirusUK
All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.