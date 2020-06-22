Georgia: Demonstrators gather outside parliament to mark anniversary of protests

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of Georgian parliament in Tbilisi on Saturday to mark one year since a series of anti-government rallies.

The demonstration was organised by the youth movement ‘Stydno’ (Russian for: Shameful). Activists were obliged to observe social distance and wear personal protective equipment.

On June 20, 2019 protesters tried to storm the parliament after a Russian politician addressed lawmakers from the speaker’s chair, according to protocol. The session was disrupted after opposition politicians left the chamber.

The protests lasted for several months forcing parliament speaker Irakli Kobakhidze to quit. A demand for the resignation of Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia who is the current Prime Minister was not met.

