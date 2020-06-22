-
Georgia: Demonstrators gather outside parliament to mark anniversary of protests - 12 mins ago
Yemen: UAE-backed separatists take control of Socotra - about 1 hour ago
Reading attack: Minute’s silence to be held for victims – Top stories this morning – BBC - about 1 hour ago
Serbia’s ruling party claims election win - 2 hours ago
Trump put personal over national interests: Bolton - 2 hours ago
Police in Paris and Nantes clash with attendees of annual Fête de la Musique - 4 hours ago
Climate council urges Macron to hold referendum on making destruction of nature a crime - 5 hours ago
Serbia’s ruling conservatives set for landslide in general election under lockdown - 7 hours ago
Brazil hits grim milestone of 50,000 Covid-19 deaths - 9 hours ago
Ruling conservatives set to win Serbian parliamentary vote - 9 hours ago
Georgia: Demonstrators gather outside parliament to mark anniversary of protests
Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of Georgian parliament in Tbilisi on Saturday to mark one year since a series of anti-government rallies.
The demonstration was organised by the youth movement ‘Stydno’ (Russian for: Shameful). Activists were obliged to observe social distance and wear personal protective equipment.
On June 20, 2019 protesters tried to storm the parliament after a Russian politician addressed lawmakers from the speaker’s chair, according to protocol. The session was disrupted after opposition politicians left the chamber.
The protests lasted for several months forcing parliament speaker Irakli Kobakhidze to quit. A demand for the resignation of Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia who is the current Prime Minister was not met.
