Georgia: Government closes down four largest cities for 10 days
Footage filmed on Wednesday shows traffic on Georgian roads just hours before the country’s four largest cities – the capital Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Batumi and Rustavi – are to shut down for 10 days.
The Georgian government announced on Tuesday that the cities will be closed starting from April 15, 21.00 local time (17 GMT).
“This decision was taken to reduce the movements of the residents in the cities to the minimum. Moreover, we urge our President to address the Parliament to prolong the state of emergency until May 10,” Georgian Prime Minister Georgy Gakharia said in a televised address.
As of Wednesday, Georgia has recorded 306 confirmed COVID-19 infections. There have been three coronavirus-related deaths in the country so far.
