Georgia: Military parade near Tbilisi marks Independence Day
A military parade celebrating Georgia’s 102nd Independence Day was held at the Vaziani military base some 25 kilometres (15 miles) away from the capital Tbilisi on Tuesday.
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, and Parliament Chairperson Archil Talakvadze among other high-ranking politicians attended the parade.
Other mass celebrations marking the Independence Day have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, Georgia has recorded 736 COVID-19 cases and 12 coronavirus-related deaths since the beginning of the epidemic.
