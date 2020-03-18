Georgia priests bless Tbilisi city in bid to contain COVID-19

The Orthodox Church in Georgia has taken a unique approach to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, by sprinkling holy water.

Georgia has detected 34 cases of infection and priests say they have turned to God to save the country.

They have been driving around the capital to bless residents and commuters.

Al Jazeera’s Robin Forestier-Walker reports from Tbilisi.

