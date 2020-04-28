Share
Georgia rushes, NY cautious as US states set varied pace on easing virus restrictions

57 mins ago

Even as the US death toll from Covid-19 exceeded 56,000, according to the latest figures Monday night, governors in a number of states began lifting lockdown restrictions, against warnings from public health experts, as US jobless figures hit record highs.

