Georgia: Ski slopes close as govt adopts anti-COVID-19 measures
Gudauri ski resort’s slopes were empty on Tuesday following the Georgian govenrment’s decision to introduce teightened security measures in connection with the spread of coronavirus. The government introduced a ban on the entry of foreign citizens into the country on Monday, and recommended that restaurants, cafes and bars temporarily suspend service. In addition, ski resorts were ordered to be closed. The authorities’ decision came as a surprise to some of the Gudauri resort’s employees. “I was told today that the season is over, the cable cars will stop working. Probably, this is for prevention, so that tourists don’t come anymore,” said skiing instructor Shota Elisashvili. According to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) latest report, there are over 190,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with more than 7,100 who lost their lives. There have been 34 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Georgia.
Video ID: 20200317 024
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
