Georgia state of emergency over coronavirus

about 1 hour ago

The small country of Georgia may only have 49 confirmed COVID-19 infections – but the virus has sent its economy into shock.
A state of emergency has been introduced, banning gatherings of more than 10 people.
While the government has announced an assistance package for businesses and households – many people are already jobless.
Al Jazeera’s Robin Forestier Walker has more from Tbilisi.

