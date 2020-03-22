Georgia state of emergency over coronavirus

The small country of Georgia may only have 49 confirmed COVID-19 infections – but the virus has sent its economy into shock.

A state of emergency has been introduced, banning gatherings of more than 10 people.

While the government has announced an assistance package for businesses and households – many people are already jobless.

Al Jazeera’s Robin Forestier Walker has more from Tbilisi.

