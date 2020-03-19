-
Georgia: Tbilisi residents applaud medical staff from their balconies
People from several districts of Tbilisi took to their windows and balconies, clapping their hands and shouting “Bravo!” to thank Georgian medical staff fighting the coronavirus outbreak, on Wednesday evening. The video of the flash mob quickly spread on social networks. The footage shows people cheering and applauding from balconies and windows to express their support to medical staff and infected people. Earlier Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia expressed his gratitude to medical staff during his visit to the infectious diseases clinic in Tbilisi, where 30 infected people are currently being treated. In total, 38 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Georgia and one patient has recovered. According to media reports, the authorities have allocated 3,600 places in five state clinics for citizens with coronavirus.
