Georgian churches remain open for Easter despite lockdown

Health officials in Georgia are braced for a spike in infections after churches were allowed to stay open for the Orthodox Easter.

Gatherings of more than three people are banned in the country but that does not apply to Easter services.

Critics have accused the government of failing to hold the leaders of the Eastern Orthodox Church to account.

Al Jazeera’s Robin Forestier-Walker reports from Tbilisi, Georgia.

