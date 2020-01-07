Germans could have to pay a €25 deposit on every smartphone or tablet under proposals to stop used devices ending up in landfill or being palmed off to poorer countries.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/07/german-greens-propose-25-euro-deposit-to-encourage-phone-recycling

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live