German tabloid ‘Bild’ demands China pay coronavirus damages | DW News

As China relaxes lockdown restrictions in Hubei Province and Wuhan city, where the coronavirus pandemic is believed to have started0, and Germany’s health minister declares his country’s outbreak as now “manageable,” people are lining up to blame the pandemic on China. German largest tabloid newspaper, Bild, has rather helpfully drawn up an itemized invoice with a 27-billion euro charge for lost tourism revenue between March and April, up to 7.2 billion for the German film industry, a million euros an hour for German airline Lufthansa and 50 billion for German small businesses. That makes a Grand Total of 149-billion euros. Bild reckons that’s about 1,784 euros per person, if Germany’s GDP falls by 4.2 percent. The invoice appeared in the paper on Wednesday, under the title “What China owes us.” China responded that the claims “stir up xenophobia.” DW talked with Bild Editor-in-Chief Julian Reichelt about the issue.

