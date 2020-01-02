German zoo fire: Women turn themselves in to police | DW News

A woman and her two adult daughters have turned themselves into authorities in western Germany following a fire that devastated the ape house at Krefeld zoo, killing dozens of animals. Police say the women admitted ordering paper sky lanterns on the internet, apparently unaware that they were illegal in Germany. It’s believed flames from the airborne candles caused the blaze on New Year’s Eve.

