-
Germany: 12 dead, dozens infected in Wolfsburg nursing home amid coronavirus outbreak
Twelve residents of the Wolfsburg Hanns-Lilje nursing home died amid the coronavirus outbreak, said Friedrich Habermann, Director of the Wolfsburg Health Department, Saturday.
“In the meantime, we have 12 patients in the home who have died. Twelve dead cases, unfortunately patients from the home. We then tested them, and 72 residents were positive,” he said, adding that a total number of coronavirus positive cases in Wolfsburg is 122.
According to the latest report published by the World Health Organisation, Germany has registered 48,582 coronavirus cases with 325 deaths.
