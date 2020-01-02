Germany: 3 women responsible for Krefeld zoo fire that killed 30 animals

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Members of the team investigating the New Year Day fire at Krefeld Zoo in West Germany confirmed in a press conference on Thursday that the cause of the blaze was a sky lantern set off by three women.

Gerd Hoppmann, head of the Krefeld Police investigation commission said the people responsible came forward after he and his colleagues made an announcement on Wednesday.

He described the women as “courageous” for having admitted to their actions, adding “I find that very decent and they have garnered my respect for that.”

The crime they have been charged with, negligent arson, “is punishable by up to 5 years of imprisonment or fines”, according to the senior public prosecutor Jens Frobel.

After 30 animals, including Europe’s oldest gorilla, died in the blaze, attention has turned to what to do with the surviving two chimps. Krefeld Zoo spokesperson Petra Schwinn said the zoo had received “offers from others zoos” and added that “they will not remain in Krefeld in the long run.”

