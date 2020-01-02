-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: 3 women responsible for Krefeld zoo fire that killed 30 animals
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Members of the team investigating the New Year Day fire at Krefeld Zoo in West Germany confirmed in a press conference on Thursday that the cause of the blaze was a sky lantern set off by three women.
Gerd Hoppmann, head of the Krefeld Police investigation commission said the people responsible came forward after he and his colleagues made an announcement on Wednesday.
He described the women as “courageous” for having admitted to their actions, adding “I find that very decent and they have garnered my respect for that.”
The crime they have been charged with, negligent arson, “is punishable by up to 5 years of imprisonment or fines”, according to the senior public prosecutor Jens Frobel.
After 30 animals, including Europe’s oldest gorilla, died in the blaze, attention has turned to what to do with the surviving two chimps. Krefeld Zoo spokesperson Petra Schwinn said the zoo had received “offers from others zoos” and added that “they will not remain in Krefeld in the long run.”
Video ID: 20200102-013
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200102-013
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly