Germany: 78 patients test positive for coronavirus at rehabilitation clinic

Over 78 patients tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday in the north-eastern city of Horn-Bad Meinberg, Lippe, as the Emergency services and authorities decide the next plan of action with the patients in the building.

Footage shows patients walking out of the Mediclin Rose clinic with healthcare workers. The assessment teams can be seen walking out of the building and in discussion with other emergency services, including the German Red Cross.

The clinic is responsible for orthopaedics, geriatrics, oncology and neurology.

Daniel Fischer, medical director of the ambulance service of the Lippe District confirmed there were two crisis assessment teams sent inside the building to clarify “if the patients will have to leave the building today through a controlled evacuation or how further to react due to the increasing COVID cases,” he said. “This depends a bit on what the results from the assessment are, or how the evaluation from the colleagues on site comes up,” he added.

“Two patients will be now transported to the hospital and the others will be gradually assigned by facility” after clarifying with the assessment teams, Fischer remarked.

According to Johns Hopkins University compiling data from the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), among others; Germany have the fourth-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 infections cases with at least 84,500 and 1,107 deaths. The total number of infections worldwide has now surpassed one million.

