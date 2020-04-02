-
Germany: 9 billion euros already applied for from coronavirus aid package – Finance Minister Scholz
German Federal Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz said that “nine billion euros of aid assistance in loan have already been applied for,” in Berlin on Thursday, as German companies and workers struggle to cope with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have received around 1,800 applications from which almost 1,500 have already been approved. This shows us that this program is operating at high speed and that it is possible to protect the employment numbers for and after the crisis,” explained Scholz as he reassured Germany was working together on the largest aid programme in Germany’s modern history.
On top the urgent need to support health facilities and medical workers, Scholz said that “it is, in fact, important that we work together to stabilise the economy. Germany has certainly been involved in measures that have been taken around the world. And we are working on the largest economic aid package in the history of Germany after the war.”
German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced strict coronavirus public restrictions on the 22nd of March, leaving only essential businesses opened and banning public gatherings of more than two people.
