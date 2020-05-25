-
Hong Kong: Thousands defy lockdown orders to protest China’s security law | DW News - 11 hours ago
-
UK PM Boris Johnson backs top aide after lockdown revelations - 11 hours ago
-
Netanyahu on trial: Israel’s first sitting prime minister to face criminal charges - 12 hours ago
-
Lockdown in Russia: Moscow continues with strict health measures as infections still on the rise - 12 hours ago
-
Financing a recovery: EU ‘frugal four’ at odds with Brussels over €500 billion rescue - 12 hours ago
-
Lockdown backlash: Protest show growing frustration against restrictions in Germany - 12 hours ago
-
Spain’s phased reopening: PM praises ‘formidable’ response as two-speed de-escalation begins - 12 hours ago
-
US beaches, parks full on Memorial Day weekend despite pandemic - 12 hours ago
-
Cemeteries overflow in Aden as COVID-19 deaths spike in Yemen - 13 hours ago
-
Macron government faces tough talks on French hospital revamp in wake of Covid-19 - 13 hours ago
Germany: Activists call on govt to take in refugees from Greek camps at Berlin demo
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Dozens of activists took part in a rally under the slogan “Leave no one behind,” in front of Berlin’s Rotes Rathaus, the seat of the state government, on Sunday, to demand that Berlin authorities accept refugees living in Greek camps amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The protest was organised by the international movement “Seebruecke” under the slogan “We have space. Leave no one behind” in support and solidarity with refugees and migrants in the Greek camps.
Participants in the demonstration brought old shoes and paper boats to the stairs of the main entrance to the town hall, in order to bring attention to those stuck in the camps.
Activists demanded the authorities accept more refugees to Germany quickly and eliminate the camps including Moria, where residents have been staging protests for months.
Similar rallies were planned to take place in 50 cities in eight countries on Saturday.
In early May, the first 47 refugees were brought to Germany from Moria camp in Lesbos, eight of them arrived in Berlin.
Video ID: 20200524-037
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200524-037
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly