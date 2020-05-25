Germany: Activists call on govt to take in refugees from Greek camps at Berlin demo

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Dozens of activists took part in a rally under the slogan “Leave no one behind,” in front of Berlin’s Rotes Rathaus, the seat of the state government, on Sunday, to demand that Berlin authorities accept refugees living in Greek camps amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The protest was organised by the international movement “Seebruecke” under the slogan “We have space. Leave no one behind” in support and solidarity with refugees and migrants in the Greek camps.

Participants in the demonstration brought old shoes and paper boats to the stairs of the main entrance to the town hall, in order to bring attention to those stuck in the camps.

Activists demanded the authorities accept more refugees to Germany quickly and eliminate the camps including Moria, where residents have been staging protests for months.

Similar rallies were planned to take place in 50 cities in eight countries on Saturday.

In early May, the first 47 refugees were brought to Germany from Moria camp in Lesbos, eight of them arrived in Berlin.

