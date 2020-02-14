Germany: AfD memorial on 75th anniv. of Dresden bombings met by counter-protest

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Members of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party held a memorial service at Dresden’s Altmarkt on Thursday, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Allied bombing raids which razed the city to the ground.

The event was watched over by a heavy police presence, with a counter-protest taking place nearby.

Footage shows members of the AfD laying wreathes at a memorial dedicated to victims of the bombing.

On February 13 1945, British air forces launched an attack, followed by the US army bombing on the eastern city and former Saxon capital, causing a firestorm that resulted in the deaths of an estimated 25,000 people.

The Dresden bombing has had a contested relationship with history. Nazi propaganda after the event disseminated a vastly higher death toll, with many members of the far-right throughout Germany continuing to contest the official figures .

