-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: AfD memorial on 75th anniv. of Dresden bombings met by counter-protest
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Members of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party held a memorial service at Dresden’s Altmarkt on Thursday, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Allied bombing raids which razed the city to the ground.
The event was watched over by a heavy police presence, with a counter-protest taking place nearby.
Footage shows members of the AfD laying wreathes at a memorial dedicated to victims of the bombing.
On February 13 1945, British air forces launched an attack, followed by the US army bombing on the eastern city and former Saxon capital, causing a firestorm that resulted in the deaths of an estimated 25,000 people.
The Dresden bombing has had a contested relationship with history. Nazi propaganda after the event disseminated a vastly higher death toll, with many members of the far-right throughout Germany continuing to contest the official figures .
Video ID: 20200214-002
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200214-002
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly