Germany: Army gives supplies to lorry drivers stuck at Polish border amid coronavirus checks
German army personnel distributed supplies to lorry drivers stuck in huge queues near the German border town of Gorlitz, after the Polish government closed its borders to all apart from Polish citizens, freight traffic, and commuters, while instituting coronavirus checks for those groups.
The measure comes as a now-familiar precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, which has not quite caught up with Poland at the same scale as its neighbours.
The country has currently registered 305 cases of the illness in comparison with Germany’s nearly 13,000.
Video ID: 20200319-022
