Germany: Army implements coronavirus drive-through test centres in Saarland

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The German Armed Forces, or Bundeswehr, have opened the first out of three drive-through coronavirus testing centres in Merzig in Germany’s state of Saarland, which has 800 confirmed cases and 9 deaths.

Footage filmed on Tuesday shows cars approaching the centre before medical personnel collect mouth swabs through the window.

“We have constructed the test station with our resources and are running it currently with five soldiers and one doctor at the moment from the health insurance association of Saarland,” Mike Fanselow, Bundeswehr operations officer, said.

The centres allow people to get tested for the disease without leaving their cars reducing the risk of infections in packed waiting rooms or reception areas at medical facilities.

The military is hosting and assisting the test facilities as well as doing logistic work, while doctors working on the ground are staff members from Saarland’s laboratories.

Between 40 and 50 cars are being tested per day at the centres, which have now been open since March 25.

According to the latest figures compiled from global reports by Johns Hopkins University, at least 800,000 people have been infected by COVID-19 worldwide and over 38,000 people have died.

Video ID: 20200331-026

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200331-026

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly