Germany: At least eight infected with COVID-19 aboard quarantined ship in Cuxhaven

At least eight people aboard the quarantined “Mein Schiff 3” cruise ship have tested positive for the coronavirus in Cuxhaven, in the German region of Saxony, on Monday.

About 2,900 crew members on board were tested for the virus after one person tested positive last week.

As of Monday evening, two-thirds of the results have been made available, according to Tui Cruises, the company which owns the ship.

The vessel will remain in Cuxhaven until further notice.

“Mein Schiff 6”, a sister ship from the same company, will take on the non-affected crew, who are set to to be housed in isolation in individual cabins.

