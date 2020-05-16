-
Germany, Austria ease border controls and coronavirus restrictions
Germany has taken another major step towards returning to normalcy after months of coronavirus restrictions. Starting today, Germany is relaxing checks at its borders with Austria, France and Switzerland. It’s also lifting border controls with Luxembourg. Authorities say that if they can keep the virus in check, Germans could resume free travel within the EU by mid-June – just in time for the summer holidays. Austria is also moving forward with the easing of coronavirus restrictions. On Friday, the country took an important symbolic step by reopening its restaurants and traditional Viennese cafes. But strict safety guidelines will have to be observed — it’s the new normal in the age of COVID-19.
