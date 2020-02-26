-
Germany: Baden-Wuerttemberg man contracts coronavirus after trip to Milan
A 25-year-old resident of the Southern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg has contracted coronavirus after taking a trip to Milan.
Footage filmed in Goppingen on Tuesday shows the Klinik am Eichert, where the man is reported to be staying, though the German Health Ministry has not confirmed his location.
Another new patient tested positive for coronavirus in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia on Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 18, reports say.
According to the latest reports by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, nearly 80,000 people have been infected by the COVID-19 so far and over 2,600 people have died worldwide.
