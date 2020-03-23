-
Germany bans public gatherings as infections slow down
And there are signs the rate of new coronavirus infections in Germany is slowing down.
The head of its the country’s institute for disease control is attributing the change to social distancing measures in force.
Germany has more than 26,000 cases of the virus and at least 111 deaths.
On Sunday, Chancellor Angela Merkel banned gatherings of more than two people in public. It occurred before she herself had to be quarantined after being exposed to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Muhammad Munir, a Virologist at Lancaster University, talks to Al Jazeera.
