Germany: Bavaria battered by Storm Sabine
Nuremberg and the surrounding areas were badly hit as Storm Sabine wreaked havoc across the southern German region of Bavaria overnight.
Repair workers and locals in began the extensive clean-up operation on Monday morning.
Many trees were struck down by strong gusts in the early hours, causing significant damage to houses, blocking roads, and bringing down some power lines in the Nuremberg area.
Sabine hit various areas of northern Germany over the weekend and has now moved southwards causing numerous power cuts in Bavaria as winds reached “hurricane strength” of 120 kmph (75 mph).
The storm has already caused several travel disruptions around Europe, while many sports events, like Bundesliga and Premier League matches, were postponed.
