Germany: Bavaria proceeds with “careful lightening” of COVID-19 lockdown measures

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: BR

The German state of Bavaria will proceed with a gradual loosening of the lockown put in place to battle the coronavirus outbreak, Bavarian Minister-President Markus Soder confirmed in a press conference in Munich on Thursday.

Soder said the regional authorities managed to “have a bit of room for a breath” and will take advantage of it gradually opening local businesses.

Hair salons will reopen to the public on May 4, while the restaurants will have to stay on takeaway and delivery mode.

The ban on the massive events will expire on August 31, except for religious gatherings which will be allowed from the beginning of May, albeit with safety measures in place.

Soder also said the prospects of summer travels to “typical holidays destinations like Spain, Italy, or even France and Turkey” were “not probable,” and Soder predicted an increase of visitors to Bavaria from the other German regions.

“We will also probably see a large flow of people coming in Bavaria over the summer, granted that local travel is allowed at the time, and the Economic minister is optimistic that maybe then it will be possible [to reopen restaurants and hotels].”

At the same time, Minister-President stressed that Bavaria will continue to expand the health services despite the relaxed measures. “Currently we have 12,000 tests per day, and our goal is to reach 25,000 per day”, Soder stated.

Video ID: 20200416-035

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200416-035

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly