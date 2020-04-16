-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Germany: Bavaria proceeds with “careful lightening” of COVID-19 lockdown measures
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory credit: BR
The German state of Bavaria will proceed with a gradual loosening of the lockown put in place to battle the coronavirus outbreak, Bavarian Minister-President Markus Soder confirmed in a press conference in Munich on Thursday.
Soder said the regional authorities managed to “have a bit of room for a breath” and will take advantage of it gradually opening local businesses.
Hair salons will reopen to the public on May 4, while the restaurants will have to stay on takeaway and delivery mode.
The ban on the massive events will expire on August 31, except for religious gatherings which will be allowed from the beginning of May, albeit with safety measures in place.
Soder also said the prospects of summer travels to “typical holidays destinations like Spain, Italy, or even France and Turkey” were “not probable,” and Soder predicted an increase of visitors to Bavaria from the other German regions.
“We will also probably see a large flow of people coming in Bavaria over the summer, granted that local travel is allowed at the time, and the Economic minister is optimistic that maybe then it will be possible [to reopen restaurants and hotels].”
At the same time, Minister-President stressed that Bavaria will continue to expand the health services despite the relaxed measures. “Currently we have 12,000 tests per day, and our goal is to reach 25,000 per day”, Soder stated.
Video ID: 20200416-035
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200416-035
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly