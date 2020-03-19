-
Germany: Bavarian town placed under full lockdown, violators to be fined
The Bavarian town of Mitterteich was placed under full lockdown on Thursday after registering 25 cases of COVID the previous day. The infection rate is high for the small city of just 6,500 inhabitants, as Germany battles to contain the outbreak.
Footage shows workers building barriers to control traffic and mostly empty streets.
Starting from Thursday, residents are to be allowed outside only with the express permission of their employers, and for daily necessities such as shopping and going to the pharmacy. They will also be permitted to take their pets outside.
Those who violate the lockdown could face fines and prison terms of up to two years.
