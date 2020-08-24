-
Germany: Navalny”s wife arrives at Charite hospital in Berlin - 2 hours ago
-
Italy: Sicily governor announces closure of migrants reception centres over COVID threat - 2 hours ago
-
Syria: Firefighters tackle blaze after suspected gas pipeline attack near Damascus - 2 hours ago
-
USA: Protesters put pressure on on Postmaster General at rally outside his home in DC - 2 hours ago
-
New Zealand: Sentencing begins for Christchurch mosques gunman - 2 hours ago
-
Israel: Pompeo meets Netanyahu in Jerusalem on first stop of Middle East tour - 3 hours ago
-
France: Marseille fans celebrate PSG”s defeat in UCL final - 3 hours ago
-
LIVE: German government holds press conference in Berlin - 3 hours ago
-
Bomb attacks in southern Philippines kill at least 10 - 3 hours ago
-
WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gives update on the COVID-19 pandemic | LIVE - 3 hours ago
Germany: Bayern Munich fans celebrate Champions League triumph
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Bayern Munich fans celebrated their side’s Champions League triumph at a bar in Munich on Sunday night into Monday.
“We thought that, a Hansi Flick is immortal as a coach, but not only as a coach, we couldn’t have done more and he is a cool guy, the perfect coach for Bayern and I hope he stays long and shapes a great era,” said one ecstatic fan.
Bayern beat Paris Saint-German 1-0 in the final, to end a drought of seven years without lifting the UCL trophy.
SOT, Bayern Munich fan (German): “I’m dead, 1-0. When I .. thinking about 99′ [defeat against] Manchester [United in the UCL final] or 2012 [defeat in the UCL final], but today we made it, cool!”
SOT, Bayern Munich fan (German): “Today it was the team, but Neuer [Bayern goalkeeper] of course, he kept it out, probably it was even Neuer [who was the most important].”
SOT, Bayern Munich fan (German): “Yeah, madness, that’s right. I’ve always said that last year, a year ago Hansi Flick would emerge from the assistant trainer role. I’ve always said that, that’s probably the king move.”
SOT, Bayern Munich fan (German): “We thought that, a Hansi Flick is immortal as a coach, but not only as a coach, we couldn’t have done more and he is a cool guy, the perfect coach for Bayern and I hope he stays long and shapes a great era.”
SOT, Bayern Munich fan (German): “That was stressful, of course, because Paris had chance after chance. There was suspense until the end.”
SOT, Bayern Munich fan (German): “But it is anyway deserved. Best season. Hansi Flick, 30 games, 30 wins or something, awesome.”
SOT, Bayern Munich fan (German): “The game wasn’t that good, so it was tight. So Bayern were at eye level, so that could have been 2-2 at half time and now a dirty 1-0 somehow fits the game. But no matter – deserved.”
SOT, Bayern Munich fan: “It was really nice, it was really cool, it’s nice to be together with friends, and also like, to watch Bayern win the championship.”
Video ID: 20200824-014
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200824-014
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly