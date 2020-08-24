Germany: Bayern Munich fans celebrate Champions League triumph

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Bayern Munich fans celebrated their side’s Champions League triumph at a bar in Munich on Sunday night into Monday.

“We thought that, a Hansi Flick is immortal as a coach, but not only as a coach, we couldn’t have done more and he is a cool guy, the perfect coach for Bayern and I hope he stays long and shapes a great era,” said one ecstatic fan.

Bayern beat Paris Saint-German 1-0 in the final, to end a drought of seven years without lifting the UCL trophy.

SOT, Bayern Munich fan (German): “I’m dead, 1-0. When I .. thinking about 99′ [defeat against] Manchester [United in the UCL final] or 2012 [defeat in the UCL final], but today we made it, cool!”

SOT, Bayern Munich fan (German): “Today it was the team, but Neuer [Bayern goalkeeper] of course, he kept it out, probably it was even Neuer [who was the most important].”

SOT, Bayern Munich fan (German): “Yeah, madness, that’s right. I’ve always said that last year, a year ago Hansi Flick would emerge from the assistant trainer role. I’ve always said that, that’s probably the king move.”

SOT, Bayern Munich fan (German): “We thought that, a Hansi Flick is immortal as a coach, but not only as a coach, we couldn’t have done more and he is a cool guy, the perfect coach for Bayern and I hope he stays long and shapes a great era.”

SOT, Bayern Munich fan (German): “That was stressful, of course, because Paris had chance after chance. There was suspense until the end.”

SOT, Bayern Munich fan (German): “But it is anyway deserved. Best season. Hansi Flick, 30 games, 30 wins or something, awesome.”

SOT, Bayern Munich fan (German): “The game wasn’t that good, so it was tight. So Bayern were at eye level, so that could have been 2-2 at half time and now a dirty 1-0 somehow fits the game. But no matter – deserved.”

SOT, Bayern Munich fan: “It was really nice, it was really cool, it’s nice to be together with friends, and also like, to watch Bayern win the championship.”

Video ID: 20200824-014

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200824-014

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly