Germany begins mandatory coronavirus tests for travelers | DW News
Travelers arriving in Germany are facing mandatory testing for the coronavirus amid a surge in infections across the country. The new rules apply to anyone arriving from around 130 countries and regions deemed to be high-risk. Those who refuse the test could face a fine of up to 25,000 euros. The new testing requirement comes as experts warn that Germany could be seeing its second wave of the pandemic, with new cases rising to over 1,000 a day.
